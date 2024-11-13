Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Richard Burgess, commanding officer of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), left, and Capt. Fiona Halbritter, right, a senior assessor from Carrier Strike Group 4 observe USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), USS Mahan (DDG 72), and USS Winston Churchill (DDG 81) during a strait transit as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 12, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing Group Sail. Group Sail is the first at-sea integrated phase training event during a routine deployment training cycle. It is designed to challenge the Gerald R. Ford CSG’s ability to use the capabilities of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, and embarked Information Warfare team as a cohesive team to meet Navy and Joint warfighting requirements across all domains. This photo has been digitally edited for security purposes. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)