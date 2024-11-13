The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the Oct. 5, 1944 edition of Speed Victory, the Supply Department put together care packages for the wounded service members recovering at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth with the generous support of personnel across the shipyard. With the enthusiastic support of merchants, the packages included different brands of cigarettes, bags of Bull Durham loose tobacco from North Carolina, hair oil, soap, razor blades, pencils, stationary with envelopes, shaving cream and playing card. A request was also made for donations of magazines such as Life, Reader’s Digest, Esquire, detective stories and comic books.