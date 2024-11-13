Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    From the Oct. 5, 1944 edition of Speed Victory, the Supply Department put together care packages for the wounded service members recovering at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth with the generous support of personnel across the shipyard. With the enthusiastic support of merchants, the packages included different brands of cigarettes, bags of Bull Durham loose tobacco from North Carolina, hair oil, soap, razor blades, pencils, stationary with envelopes, shaving cream and playing card. A request was also made for donations of magazines such as Life, Reader’s Digest, Esquire, detective stories and comic books.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 08:34
    Photo ID: 8752740
    VIRIN: 241101-N-N2259-9099
    Resolution: 1401x1826
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY
    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY
    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Heritage Hour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download