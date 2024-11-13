Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY [Image 1 of 3]

    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    From the Aug. 31, 1944 edition of Speed Victory, Guillermos, Rosalia and Francisco Vicens moved from Puerto Rico to work at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. In addition to wanting to further their careers, they wanted to support their elderly father who worked as a beekeeper.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Heritage Hour

