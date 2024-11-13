From the Aug. 31, 1944 edition of Speed Victory, Guillermos, Rosalia and Francisco Vicens moved from Puerto Rico to work at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. In addition to wanting to further their careers, they wanted to support their elderly father who worked as a beekeeper.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 08:34
|Photo ID:
|8752738
|VIRIN:
|991114-N-N2259-3486
|Resolution:
|1407x1395
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY
No keywords found.