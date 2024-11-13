Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    From the Aug. 6, 1948 edition of Service to the Fleet, getting badge pictures taken was a much different process, but still involved waiting for a turn in front of the camera. Frank B Warden, Civil Service Board photographer went down to Shop 38 and had a structured booth to get the uniform look.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 08:34
    Photo ID: 8752739
    VIRIN: 241101-N-N2259-9545
    Resolution: 1808x1089
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY
    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY
    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Heritage Hour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download