From the Aug. 6, 1948 edition of Service to the Fleet, getting badge pictures taken was a much different process, but still involved waiting for a turn in front of the camera. Frank B Warden, Civil Service Board photographer went down to Shop 38 and had a structured booth to get the uniform look.
The Heritage Hour: The Heart of NNSY
