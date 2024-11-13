KS 25 | Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Casualty simulation extraction, decontamination

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Martin Gorenflo, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense officer assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member exchange gifts as part of a closing ceremony for exercise Keen Sword 25 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)