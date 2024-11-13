A U.S. Marine Corps Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) responder assigned to Headquarters Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts operational decontamination procedures on a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force CBRN reconnaissance vehicle following a CBRN casualty extraction drill as part of exercise Keen Sword 25 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 01:50
|Photo ID:
|8752504
|VIRIN:
|241029-M-AJ819-3110
|Resolution:
|6167x4111
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KS 25 | Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Casualty simulation extraction, decontamination [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.