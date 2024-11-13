KS 25 | Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Casualty simulation extraction, decontamination

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) responder assigned to Headquarters Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts operational decontamination procedures on a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force CBRN reconnaissance vehicle following a CBRN casualty extraction drill as part of exercise Keen Sword 25 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)