    KS 25 | Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Casualty simulation extraction, decontamination [Image 24 of 25]

    KS 25 | Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Casualty simulation extraction, decontamination

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Cpl. John Simpson 

    3d Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine Corps Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) responder assigned to Headquarters Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts operational decontamination procedures on a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force CBRN reconnaissance vehicle following a CBRN casualty extraction drill as part of exercise Keen Sword 25 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 01:50
    Photo ID: 8752504
    VIRIN: 241029-M-AJ819-3110
    Resolution: 6167x4111
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS 25 | Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Casualty simulation extraction, decontamination [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USMC
    JGSDF
    Marines
    Keen Sword
    3d MARDIV

