U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Enrique A. Franco, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear response platoon commander assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members exchange gifts as part of a closing ceremony for exercise Keen Sword 25 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 01:50
|Photo ID:
|8752505
|VIRIN:
|241029-M-AJ819-3133
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.51 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KS 25 | Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Casualty simulation extraction, decontamination [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Kindsey Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.