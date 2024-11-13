WPNS ELIP 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Honolulu, Hawaii (Nov. 6, 2024) Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Chief, Angela Sinn, facilitates group discussion among enlisted leaders from 9 different countries during Western Pacific Naval Symposium Emerging Leaders Interaction Program (WPNSELIP) 2024, Nov. 6. WPNSELIP is a program that provides a platform for senior enlisted personnel from multiple countries to share their culture, navy, and experiences. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Sean Weir)