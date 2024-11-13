Honolulu, Hawaii (Nov. 6, 2024) Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Chief, Angela Sinn, facilitates group discussion among enlisted leaders from 9 different countries during Western Pacific Naval Symposium Emerging Leaders Interaction Program (WPNSELIP) 2024, Nov. 6. WPNSELIP is a program that provides a platform for senior enlisted personnel from multiple countries to share their culture, navy, and experiences. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Sean Weir)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 17:43
|Photo ID:
|8752051
|VIRIN:
|241106-N-HU588-1284
|Resolution:
|6766x4833
|Size:
|19.37 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WPNS ELIP 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.