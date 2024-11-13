Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Honolulu, Hawaii (Nov. 5, 2024) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Maritime Self-Defense Force of Japan, KITAGUCHI Takeshi, participates in group discussions alongside other senior enlisted leaders during the Western Pacific Naval Symposium Senior Enlisted Leaders Working Group (WPNS SELWG) 2024, Nov. 5. WPNS SELWG provides naval leaders from 9 nations the opportunity to discuss maritime matters of mutual interest while building confidence and trust in the ability to work together for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Sean Weir)