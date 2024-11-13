Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sean Weir 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    Honolulu, Hawaii (Nov 6, 2024) Warrant Officer of the Navy, Australia Navy, Andrew Bertoncin, participates in group discussions alongside other senior enlisted leaders during the Western Pacific Naval Symposium Senior Enlisted Leaders Working Group (WPNS SELWG) 2024, Nov. 6. WPNS SELWG provides naval leaders from 9 nations the opportunity to discuss maritime matters of mutual interest while building confidence and trust in the ability to work together for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Sean Weir)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8752049
    VIRIN: 241106-N-HU588-1196
    Resolution: 7438x5313
    Size: 19.78 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, WPNS SELWG 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

