    Abilene, Dyess honor veterans during parade [Image 4 of 5]

    Abilene, Dyess honor veterans during parade

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    7th Bomb Wing

    The Six White Horses from Hardin Simmons University ride during the Veterans Day parade in Abilene, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024. The Veteran’s Day parade consisted of vehicles, scouts, marching units, floats, schools, clubs, equestrians and others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 15:06
    Photo ID: 8751453
    VIRIN: 241109-F-CP864-1052
    Resolution: 5371x3574
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Abilene, Dyess honor veterans during parade [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

