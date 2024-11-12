Abilene, Dyess honor veterans during parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Six White Horses from Hardin Simmons University ride during the Veterans Day parade in Abilene, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024. The Veteran’s Day parade consisted of vehicles, scouts, marching units, floats, schools, clubs, equestrians and others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)