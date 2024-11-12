Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abilene, Dyess honor veterans during parade [Image 5 of 5]

    Abilene, Dyess honor veterans during parade

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Dyess leadership salute during the national anthem in Abilene, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024. Airmen from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas participated in the Veteran’s Day parade to recognize those who served in the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 15:06
    Photo ID: 8751454
    VIRIN: 241109-F-CP864-1016
    Resolution: 5453x3628
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

