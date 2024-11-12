Dyess leadership salute during the national anthem in Abilene, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024. Airmen from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas participated in the Veteran’s Day parade to recognize those who served in the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 15:06
|Photo ID:
|8751454
|VIRIN:
|241109-F-CP864-1016
|Resolution:
|5453x3628
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|ABILENE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abilene, Dyess honor veterans during parade [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.