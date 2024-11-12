Abilene, Dyess honor veterans during parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dyess leadership salute during the national anthem in Abilene, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024. Airmen from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas participated in the Veteran’s Day parade to recognize those who served in the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)