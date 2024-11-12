Abilene, Dyess honor veterans during parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6873 Martin Denson float wave during the Veterans Day parade at Abilene, Texas, Nov. 9, 2024. Abilene hosts the parade each year to honor the men and women who served in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alondra Cristobal Hernandez)