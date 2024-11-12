Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 145th Airlift Wing with the North Carolina Air National Guard taxis during exercise Iron Hand 24-06 at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 24, 2024. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and multiple types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward operating bases in deployment areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)