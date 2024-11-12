Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Hand 24-06 [Image 2 of 2]

    Iron Hand 24-06

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 145th Airlift Wing with the North Carolina Air National Guard taxis during exercise Iron Hand 24-06 at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 24, 2024. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and multiple types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward operating bases in deployment areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8751216
    VIRIN: 240924-F-CW240-1340
    Resolution: 3626x2415
    Size: 556.55 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Iron Hand 24-06 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iron Hand 24-06
    Iron Hand 24-06

    C-17
    Shaw Air Force Base
    20 FW
    Iron Hand 24-06

