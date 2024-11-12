Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 145th Airlift Wing with the North Carolina Air National Guard taxis during exercise Iron Hand 24-06 at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 24, 2024. Iron Hand 24-06 featured 20th Fighter Wing force elements simulating timely and efficient command and control of assets between a main operating base and a forward operating base through Joint Force efforts with the 145th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)