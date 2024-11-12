Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Hand 24-06 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Iron Hand 24-06

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 145th Airlift Wing with the North Carolina Air National Guard taxis during exercise Iron Hand 24-06 at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 24, 2024. Iron Hand 24-06 featured 20th Fighter Wing force elements simulating timely and efficient command and control of assets between a main operating base and a forward operating base through Joint Force efforts with the 145th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8751214
    VIRIN: 240924-F-CW240-1280
    Resolution: 3298x2197
    Size: 472.13 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Hand 24-06 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iron Hand 24-06
    Iron Hand 24-06

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Shaw Air Force Base
    20 FW
    Iron Hand 24-06

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download