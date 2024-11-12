Team members from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and U.S. Army Garrison Benelux pose for a group photo with the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Ronald T. Keohane, at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Zutendaal, Belgium, Nov. 6.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 03:30
|Photo ID:
|8750092
|VIRIN:
|241113-A-A4479-8164
|Resolution:
|985x643
|Size:
|255.68 KB
|Location:
|ZUTENDAAL, LIMBURG (VLG), BE
|Hometown:
|EYGELSHOVEN, LI, NL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Reserve Affairs visits APS-2 sites in Benelux [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Reserve Affairs visits APS-2 sites in Benelux
No keywords found.