Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Reserve Affairs visits APS-2 sites in Benelux [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Reserve Affairs visits APS-2 sites in Benelux

    ZUTENDAAL, LIMBURG (VLG), BELGIUM

    11.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Team members from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and U.S. Army Garrison Benelux pose for a group photo with the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Ronald T. Keohane, at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Zutendaal, Belgium, Nov. 6.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 03:30
    Photo ID: 8750092
    VIRIN: 241113-A-A4479-8164
    Resolution: 985x643
    Size: 255.68 KB
    Location: ZUTENDAAL, LIMBURG (VLG), BE
    Hometown: EYGELSHOVEN, LI, NL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Reserve Affairs visits APS-2 sites in Benelux [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Reserve Affairs visits APS-2 sites in Benelux
    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Reserve Affairs visits APS-2 sites in Benelux
    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Reserve Affairs visits APS-2 sites in Benelux
    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Reserve Affairs visits APS-2 sites in Benelux
    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Reserve Affairs visits APS-2 sites in Benelux

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Reserve Affairs visits APS-2 sites in Benelux

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download