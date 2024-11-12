Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Reserve Affairs visits APS-2 sites in Benelux

Courtesy Photo | Team members from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and U.S. Army Garrison Benelux...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Team members from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux and U.S. Army Garrison Benelux pose for a group photo with the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Ronald T. Keohane, at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Zutendaal, Belgium, Nov. 6. see less | View Image Page

ZUTENDAAL, Belgium – The team from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux hosted the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the Honorable Ronald T. Keohane, at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite and the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite, Nov. 6.



As the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense and Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Keohane is responsible for a wide range of matters, including civilian and military personnel policies, Reserve integration, military community and family policy, and Total Force planning and requirements. He also maintains oversight for the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Defense Commissary Agency.



"Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux hosts distinguished visitors and senior officials quite frequently at our APS-2 sites. It's important we meet with these visitors and senior leaders on a regular basis,” said Maj. Matt Hill, the AFSBn-Benelux executive officer.



“Visits like this help to demonstrate our capabilities and highlight the important relationships we have with our host nation partners. It's truly a team effort, and we wouldn't be successful without our host nation partners from Belgium and the Netherlands,” Hill said.



The Zutendaal APS-2 site maintains equipment designated for a sustainment brigade and separate reporting units, plus three operational projects, and encompasses 80,000 square meters of warehouse space in 28 warehouses as well as 500,000 square meters of outdoor storage. The Eygelshoven APS-2 site provides 450,000 square feet of climate-controlled warehouse space in nine warehouses as well as 50,000 square feet of hardstand storage to hold and maintain APS-2 equipment sets.



Responsible for the two APS-2 worksites, AFSBn-Benelux is one of four battalions assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The battalion has mission command of APS-2 Zutendaal in Belgium and APS-2 Eygelshoven in the Netherlands. The battalion is charged with providing and coordinating receipt, transfer, storage, and maintenance of APS-2 at the two sites.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program enhances U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s readiness and capability to support the warfighter while simultaneously promoting stability and security in the region. By providing turn-key power projection APS-2 packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice, the APS-2 program is a key component of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection and warfighter readiness missions.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.