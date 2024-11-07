Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protecting wildlife and ecosystems at Devens

    Protecting wildlife and ecosystems at Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Center, Kyle J. Crafts, a certified wildlife biologist and natural resources manager, highlighted the environmental safeguards and habitats at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area to Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll during her Nov. 12 visit to the installation in Massachusetts.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 15:59
    Photo ID: 8749194
    VIRIN: 241112-O-HX738-8700
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.01 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Protecting wildlife and ecosystems at Devens, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strong partnership between Devens and the Commonwealth
    Getting to know the U.S. Army Reserve
    Balancing protecting habitats with training
    Protecting wildlife and ecosystems at Devens
    Lt. Governor learns about opportunities and capabilities at Devens

    Massachusetts
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    U.S. Army reserve
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll

