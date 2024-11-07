From left, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll listens to Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada, garrison commander at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area, to gain insight about the installation and how it partners with the state Nov. 12.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8749187
|VIRIN:
|241112-O-HX738-3459
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strong partnership between Devens and the Commonwealth [Image 5 of 5], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.