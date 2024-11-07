From left, Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Carlos Poventud-Estrada, Col. John Wildermann, of the 99th Readiness Division, and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll talk about opportunities and capabilities during her visit to Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Nov. 12.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8749189
|VIRIN:
|241112-O-HX738-6188
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Getting to know the U.S. Army Reserve [Image 5 of 5], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.