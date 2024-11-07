Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    Capt. Andre Woerner, 18th Space Defense Squadron, views monitors and interacts with digital interfaces on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024. Woerner is assigned to the 18 SDS as an exchange officer in the Military Personnel Exchange Program. Exchange officers are embedded in host nation organizations, and host nation service members are stationed in the U.S. to foster mutual learning and collaboration. MPEP aims to increase interoperability and build strategic partnerships between mission partners and allies, especially with NATO partners and allies.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 16:01
    Photo ID: 8749193
    VIRIN: 241004-O-OF297-5689
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th SDS operators at work [Image 12 of 12], by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

