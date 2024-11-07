18th SDS operators at work

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Andre Woerner, 18th Space Defense Squadron, views monitors and interacts with digital interfaces on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024. Woerner is assigned to the 18 SDS as an exchange officer in the Military Personnel Exchange Program. Exchange officers are embedded in host nation organizations, and host nation service members are stationed in the U.S. to foster mutual learning and collaboration. MPEP aims to increase interoperability and build strategic partnerships between mission partners and allies, especially with NATO partners and allies.