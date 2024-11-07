18 SDS Operators at work

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 18th Space Defense Combat Squadron, a unit assigned to U.S. Space Forces – Space under the USSF Force Generation model, observe orbital data at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024. As one of five mission sets, S4S provides space domain awareness, conducting tactical command and control of the space surveillance network to detect, track, and identify artificial objects in orbit.