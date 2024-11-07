Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 SDS Operators at work [Image 8 of 12]

    18 SDS Operators at work

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    Members of the 18th Space Defense Combat Squadron, a unit assigned to U.S. Space Forces – Space under the USSF Force Generation model, observe orbital data at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024. As one of five mission sets, S4S provides space domain awareness, conducting tactical command and control of the space surveillance network to detect, track, and identify artificial objects in orbit.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 16:01
    Photo ID: 8749186
    VIRIN: 241004-O-OF297-4131
    Resolution: 6076x3992
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 SDS Operators at work [Image 12 of 12], by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

