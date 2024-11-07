Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Mission Delta 2, including exchange officers in the Military Personnel Exchange Program (MPEP), observe orbital data on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024. Under U.S. Space Forces – Space, Mission Delta 2 provides space domain awareness, conducting tactical command and control of the space surveillance network to detect, track, and identify artificial objects in orbit. Exchange officers are embedded in host nation organizations, and host nation service members are stationed in the U.S. to foster mutual learning and collaboration. MPEP aims to increase interoperability and build strategic partnerships between mission partners and allies, especially with NATO partners and allies.