Staff Sgt. Samuel Matlock, 2024 U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Drill Sergeant of the Year, is administered the oath of enlistment by 1st Lt. Carlos Paiz, commander of Company B, 787th Military Police Battalion, during an in-flight reenlistment ceremony aboard a hovering CH-47 ChinookNov. 6, 2024, at Forney Airfield.