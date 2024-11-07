Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In-flight reenlistment ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    In-flight reenlistment ceremony

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Joseph Thompson, an instructor with the 14th Military Police Brigade, is administered the Oath of Enlistment by 1st Lt. Carlos Paiz, commander of Company B, 787th Military Police Battalion, during an in-flight reenlistment ceremony aboard a hovering CH-47 ChinookNov. 6, 2024, at Forney Airfield.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 13:42
    Photo ID: 8748859
    VIRIN: 241107-O-JT284-8316
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In-flight reenlistment ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

