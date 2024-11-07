Staff Sgt. Joseph Thompson, an instructor with the 14th Military Police Brigade, is administered the Oath of Enlistment by 1st Lt. Carlos Paiz, commander of Company B, 787th Military Police Battalion, during an in-flight reenlistment ceremony aboard a hovering CH-47 ChinookNov. 6, 2024, at Forney Airfield.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 13:42
|Photo ID:
|8748859
|VIRIN:
|241107-O-JT284-8316
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In-flight reenlistment ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.