Staff Sgt. Dallas Simmons, 2024 U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Non-comissioned Officer of the Year, is administered the oath of enlistment by 1st Lt. Carlos Paiz, commander of Company B, 787th Military Police Battalion, during an in-flight reenlistment ceremony aboard a hovering CH-47 ChinookNov. 6, 2024, at Forney Airfield.
|11.05.2024
|11.12.2024 13:42
|8748858
|241106-O-JT284-9125
|3000x1996
|5.29 MB
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
This work, In-flight reenlistment ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.