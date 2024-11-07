Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Dallas Simmons, 2024 U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Non-comissioned Officer of the Year, is administered the oath of enlistment by 1st Lt. Carlos Paiz, commander of Company B, 787th Military Police Battalion, during an in-flight reenlistment ceremony aboard a hovering CH-47 ChinookNov. 6, 2024, at Forney Airfield.