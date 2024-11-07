U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s G6 (Information Management) directorate enables the workforce to be able to communicate effectively and efficiently. G6 provides the command with both classified and unclassified communication capabilities and software tools for productivity and virtual collaboration while maintaining a strong cybersecurity posture to ensure that the command’s information and systems are protected. (Photo by Sarah Ridenour, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 09:56
|Photo ID:
|8748170
|VIRIN:
|241112-A-IK992-1002
|Resolution:
|5696x3360
|Size:
|14.81 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Effective, efficient communication enables logistics capabilities for the warfighter [Image 3 of 3], by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS
Effective, efficient communication enables logistics capabilities for the warfighter
