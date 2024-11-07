Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Effective, efficient communication enables logistics capabilities for the warfighter

    Effective, efficient communication enables logistics capabilities for the warfighter

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s G6 (Information Management) directorate enables the workforce to be able to communicate effectively and efficiently. G6 provides the command with both classified and unclassified communication capabilities and software tools for productivity and virtual collaboration while maintaining a strong cybersecurity posture to ensure that the command’s information and systems are protected. (Photo by Sarah Ridenour, ASC Public Affairs)

