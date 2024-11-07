Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Effective, efficient communication enables logistics capabilities for the warfighter [Image 1 of 3]

    Effective, efficient communication enables logistics capabilities for the warfighter

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Heidi Massey (left), chief of U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s G6 (Information Management) directorate’s Program Management Division, meets with an employee in her division. The Program Management Division is responsible for ensuring compliance through the management of ASC's records, forms, publications, and data management programs. This division is integral in managing the command’s information technology assets by acquiring, developing, and ensuring compliance of IT solutions. (Photo by Sarah Ridenour, ASC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 09:56
    Photo ID: 8748156
    VIRIN: 241112-A-IK992-1001
    Resolution: 5342x3720
    Size: 13.45 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Effective, efficient communication enables logistics capabilities for the warfighter [Image 3 of 3], by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Effective, efficient communication enables logistics capabilities for the warfighter

    TAGS

    G6
    Information management
    Program Management
    Cyber Security Division
    Information Management Division
    Army Civilian Careers

