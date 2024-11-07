Effective, efficient communication enables logistics capabilities for the warfighter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Heidi Massey (left), chief of U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s G6 (Information Management) directorate’s Program Management Division, meets with an employee in her division. The Program Management Division is responsible for ensuring compliance through the management of ASC's records, forms, publications, and data management programs. This division is integral in managing the command’s information technology assets by acquiring, developing, and ensuring compliance of IT solutions. (Photo by Sarah Ridenour, ASC Public Affairs)