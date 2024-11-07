Effective, efficient communication enables logistics capabilities for the warfighter

Photo By Sarah Ridenour | Department of the Army Civilians and Soldiers work together in U.S. Army Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Ridenour | Department of the Army Civilians and Soldiers work together in U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s G6 (Information Management) directorate to enable their mission of providing the command with effective and efficient communication abilities. (Photo by Sarah Ridenour, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – How many times a day do you join a video conference, take a phone call, send an instant message, or respond to an email? None of these communication capabilities would be possible for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command workforce without the G6 (Information Management) directorate.

ASC provides Soldiers across the globe with the right equipment, at the right place and time, and in the right condition. A massive logistical undertaking such as this would not be possible without effective and efficient communication, allowing leaders to stay informed of worldwide operations and make decisions quickly, tracking movement of troops and equipment, and more.

G6 provides the command with both classified and unclassified communication capabilities – computers and monitors, mobile devices, video conferencing, and satellite communications – and software tools for productivity and virtual collaboration – Microsoft Office and Teams, Outlook, SharePoint, and ASC mission-unique applications – while maintaining a strong cybersecurity posture to ensure that the command’s information and systems are protected.

In 2020, Department of Defense employees were sent home to telework due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing operations to shift to a digital space. The aftermath of COVID-19 brought many changes to workplace conditions, such as an increase in remote work or telework, that carry on to today.

“The last four years since COVID have seen a tremendous change in the way we conduct business, and much of that change was enabled by the tireless work of the G6 team,” said Dr. Kathleen Linderman, deputy chief of staff for Information Management. “Thanks to the G6 team, ASC employees now have the tools necessary for remote work and virtual collaboration.”

G6 is comprised of three divisions: the Cyber Division, the Program Management Division, and the Enterprise Operations Division, each playing a vital role in enabling communication at ASC.

Cyber Division

As ASC’s mission is conducted in an increasingly digital world, cybersecurity is more important than ever to protect the command’s networks, systems, and operational data from adversaries. The Cyber Division, currently led by Toni Helman, safeguards the organization by identifying, assessing, and addressing vulnerabilities in ASC's software and hardware. Strong cybersecurity protects the warfighter by safeguarding operations security and personnel security information, such as personally identifiable information and troop and equipment movements.

The team protects ASC from cyber-threats by conducting risk assessments, compliance checks, and awareness training to prevent exploitation by hackers, Helman explained. This involves monitoring threats, maintaining U.S. Army security protocols, and educating the workforce on spotting and reporting suspicious activity.

A key part of cybersecurity is integrating security measures into new technology advancements. “As the G6 integrates new technologies, systems, and applications, cybersecurity is a fundamental component to guarantee the integrity and security of these advancements,” Helman explained.

The cybersecurity team works alongside the application development team, part of the Program Management Division, to include cybersecurity from the ground up for all ASC applications.

“We are the first responders for information technology security and breach response,” Helman said. “Our efforts are what keep the computers, networks, and applications everyone in ASC uses secure, connected, and compliant.”

Program Management Division

The Program Management Division is responsible for ensuring compliance through the management of ASC's records, forms, publications, and data management programs. This division is integral in managing the command’s information technology assets through the acquisition and development of IT solutions.

The division plays a critical role in maintaining compliance while also driving innovation, providing the command with the automated resources and tools needed to perform daily business and logistics operations efficiently. They also supply the command with the ability to monitor project performance in real-time, enabling command and unit commanders to obtain information quickly, make decisions, and take action.

“One of our biggest accomplishments was moving ASC’s data center to a cloud-hosted environment,” said Heidi Massey, Program Management Division chief. “My team is constantly seeking ways to help ASC stakeholders perform their jobs efficiently. They achieve this by researching and implementing better business practices, providing hands-on training, and learning opportunities, offering coaching and mentoring, and conducting regulatory reviews and recommendations in their respective areas of expertise.”

The division’s product development team works to standardize business processes through the development of software applications. Tools created by the product development team are utilized by command Operations Research and Systems Analysts to study and apply data analytics, contributing to more informed decision-making.

The Program Management Division is leading the way toward a more efficient future by embracing emerging technology. “We stay ahead of the curve by exploring and understanding the latest tech trends,” Massey said. “Technology is the future, and the future is now!”

Enterprise Operations Division

The Enterprise Operations Division provides the essential communication infrastructure that allows ASC to function effectively, both in day-to-day operations and in support of global missions. The division facilitates services such as enterprise email, video teleconferencing, voice over internet protocol, and satellite communications, while also managing the life cycle replacement of IT equipment and providing technical support.

“We provide rapid, scalable communications capabilities to bridge short-term capability gaps in support of emerging requirements,” Randal Sayer, Enterprise Operations Division chief, said.

One of the division’s recent achievements was the development of a service agreement to standardize IT services across all ASC subordinates in the continental United States. “Individual service agreements with each servicing Network Enterprise Center (NEC) proved to be unmanageable and ineffective,” Sayer explained. “This agreement aims to provide like service at a like price for above baseline services and ensure baseline services are provided.”

The standardization of IT services allows problems to be solved faster and avoids work stoppage, saving valuable time and resources.

The G6 Directorate plays a vital role in enabling ASC to perform its mission of providing logistics and sustainment support to Soldiers around the world. Whether it’s through providing secure and reliable communication tools, ensuring compliance with IT regulations, or protecting the command from cyber threats, the G6 team works tirelessly behind the scenes to support the command’s mission.

G6’s efforts ensure that ASC’s digital backbone remains strong, secure, and ready for whatever challenges come next.