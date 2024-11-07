60th Annual Veteran’s Day Tribute

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, interacts with veterans and their families during the 60th Annual Veterans Day Tribute held at Veterans Memorial Park and Museum, Tampa, Florida, Nov. 11, 2024. This event allowed service members to reconnect with each other and honor fellow veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)