60th Annual Veteran’s Day Tribute

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, provides remarks during the 60th Annual Veterans Day Tribute held at Veterans Memorial Park and Museum, Tampa, Florida, Nov. 11, 2024. This event allowed service members to reconnect with each other and honor fellow veterans
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
