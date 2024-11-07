Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Annual Veteran’s Day Tribute [Image 4 of 5]

    60th Annual Veteran’s Day Tribute

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, interacts with veterans and their families during the 60th Annual Veterans Day Tribute held at Veterans Memorial Park and Museum, Tampa, Florida, Nov. 11, 2024. This event allowed service members to reconnect with each other and honor fellow veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 09:43
    Photo ID: 8748146
    VIRIN: 241111-F-SI502-1385
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    veteran’s day
    community
    celebration
    military service
    hillsborough county

