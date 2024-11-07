U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing march during a Remembrance Day ceremony at Mildenhall, Suffolk, England, Nov. 10, 2024. RAF Mildenhall provided support by participating in the Remembrance Day ceremony, a day the United Kingdom dedicates to service members who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 05:02
|Photo ID:
|8747914
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-BN500-1001
|Resolution:
|5931x3954
|Size:
|12.44 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Remembrance Day: Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.