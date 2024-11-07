Remembrance Day: Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Rivers, left, 100th Maintenance Group commander, and Royal Air Force Sqdn Ldr Andrew Bell, RAF Mildenhall commander, pay their respects to the fallen soldier monument at Mildenhall, Suffolk, England, Nov. 10, 2024. RAF Mildenhall provided support by participating in the Remembrance Day ceremony, a day the United Kingdom dedicates to service members who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)