Remembrance Day: Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Rivers, left, 100th Maintenance Group commander, Royal Air Force Sqdn Ldr Andrew Bell, center, RAF Mildenhall commander, and university training officer cadets, lay their poppy wreaths at Mildenhall, Suffolk, England, Nov. 10, 2024. RAF Mildenhall provided support by participating in the Remembrance Day ceremony, a day the United Kingdom dedicates to service members who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)