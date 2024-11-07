Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembrance Day: Mildenhall [Image 3 of 4]

    Remembrance Day: Mildenhall

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Rivers, left, 100th Maintenance Group commander, Royal Air Force Sqdn Ldr Andrew Bell, center, RAF Mildenhall commander, and university training officer cadets, lay their poppy wreaths at Mildenhall, Suffolk, England, Nov. 10, 2024. RAF Mildenhall provided support by participating in the Remembrance Day ceremony, a day the United Kingdom dedicates to service members who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

