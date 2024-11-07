Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Welford Remembrance Day ceremony [Image 9 of 12]

    RAF Welford Remembrance Day ceremony

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Colin Hyland, Chairman of Newbury, bows his head in prayer during a Remembrance Day ceremony at RAF Welford, England, Nov. 7, 2024. Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force, and distinguished guests came together to honor the sacrifices of armed forces veterans, past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 04:36
    memorial
    remembrance day
    Royal Air Force
    Pathfinders
    RAF Welford
    Lest We Forget

