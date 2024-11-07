RAF Welford Remembrance Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Anthony Angell, 501st Combat Support Wing chaplain, gives a speech during a Remembrance Day ceremony at RAF Welford, England, Nov. 7, 2024. Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force, and distinguished guests came together to honor the sacrifices of armed forces veterans, past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)