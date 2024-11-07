U.S. Air Force Maj. Marques L. Reyes, 420th Munitions Squadron commander places a wreath during a Remembrance Day ceremony at RAF Welford, England, Nov. 7, 2024. Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force, and distinguished guests came together to honor the sacrifices of armed forces veterans, past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 04:36
|Photo ID:
|8747899
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-QN763-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.72 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Welford Remembrance Day ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.