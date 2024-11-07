Oregon National Guard Joins Linn County 73rd Veterans Day Tribute

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Oregon Army National Guard (ORARNG) Joint Color guard team, The Adjutant General of Oregon’s transport, ORARNG 234th Army Band, and Alpha Troop, 1st squadron, 82nd Cavalry prepare for step off while attending the 73rd Annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in downtown Albany, Ore. The parade, one of Oregon’s largest Veterans Day celebrations, drew thousands of spectators to the city’s downtown streets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)