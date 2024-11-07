Oregon National Guard Joins Linn County 73rd Veterans Day Tribute

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, Maj. Jason Goodard (driver), Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, his son Pete, and wife Rebecca wave to parade attendees while attending the 73rd Annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in downtown Albany, Ore. The parade, one of Oregon’s largest Veterans Day celebrations, drew thousands of spectators to the city’s downtown streets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)