    Oregon National Guard Joins Linn County 73rd Veterans Day Tribute [Image 2 of 4]

    Oregon National Guard Joins Linn County 73rd Veterans Day Tribute

    ALBANY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 234th Army Band perform along the parade route while attending the 73rd Annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in downtown Albany, Ore. The parade, one of Oregon’s largest Veterans Day celebrations, drew thousands of spectators to the city’s downtown streets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 23:53
    Photo ID: 8747730
    VIRIN: 241111-Z-EE360-1003
    Resolution: 5995x3997
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: ALBANY, OREGON, US
    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    ORARNG
    2024
    Linn County
    73rd Annual

