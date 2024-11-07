MARFORK Marines visit Republic of Korea Marine Corps Bootcamp Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William E. Souza III, right, Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, congratulates a Republic of Korea Marine during a bootcamp graduation ceremony in Pohang, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2024. U.S. Marines with MARFORK regularly attend the ceremony to observe the graduation, present challenge coins to newly graduated ROK Marines, and present the "Gung-Ho" award to high performing ROK Marine graduates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)