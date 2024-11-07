Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK Marines visit Republic of Korea Marine Corps Bootcamp Graduation [Image 3 of 5]

    MARFORK Marines visit Republic of Korea Marine Corps Bootcamp Graduation

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William E. Souza III, right, Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, congratulates a Republic of Korea Marine during a bootcamp graduation ceremony in Pohang, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2024. U.S. Marines with MARFORK regularly attend the ceremony to observe the graduation, present challenge coins to newly graduated ROK Marines, and present the "Gung-Ho" award to high performing ROK Marine graduates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 21:47
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Marine Corps
    USFK
    ROK Marine
    MARFORK
    Korean Marine

