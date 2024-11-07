MARFORK Marines visit Republic of Korea Marine Corps Bootcamp Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, pose for a photo during a Republic of Korea Marine Corps boot camp graduation ceremony in Pohang, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2024. U.S. Marines with MARFORK regularly attend the ceremony to observe the graduation, present challenge coins to newly graduated ROK Marines, and present the "Gung-Ho" award to high performing ROK Marine graduates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)