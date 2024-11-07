FLANG Joins Active, Reserve Components During Super Girl Surf Pro 2024

Air Force applicants participate in a pull-up challenge during Super Girl Surf Pro in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Nov. 10, 2024. Florida Air National Guard recruiters joined active and reserve Air Force components during the multi-day event. Within the festival's activities, Air Force applicants were given the opportunity to ceremoniously swear in marking their next step into their journeys as the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 15:28
|Photo ID:
|8747257
|VIRIN:
|241110-A-RH401-1593
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.86 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
