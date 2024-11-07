Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLANG Joins Active, Reserve Components During Super Girl Surf Pro 2024 [Image 10 of 10]

    FLANG Joins Active, Reserve Components During Super Girl Surf Pro 2024

    JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Michele C. Edmondson, Assistant to the Air Force Director of Staff, Headquarters Air Force, ceremoniously swears applicants in during Super Girl Surf Pro in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Nov. 10, 2024. Florida Air National Guard recruiters joined active and reserve Air Force components during the multi-day event. Within the festival's activities, Air Force applicants were given the opportunity to ceremoniously swear in marking their next step into their journeys as the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 15:28
    Photo ID: 8747261
    VIRIN: 241110-A-RH401-5247
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.94 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLANG Joins Active, Reserve Components During Super Girl Surf Pro 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AF
    FLANG
    Super Girl Surf Pro

