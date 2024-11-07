FLANG Joins Active, Reserve Components During Super Girl Surf Pro 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Michele C. Edmondson, Assistant to the Air Force Director of Staff, Headquarters Air Force, speaks to Air Force applicants during Super Girl Surf Pro in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Nov. 10, 2024. Florida Air National Guard recruiters joined active and reserve Air Force components during the multi-day event. Within the festival's activities, Air Force applicants were given the opportunity to ceremoniously swear in marking their next step into their journeys as the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)