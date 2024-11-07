President Joe Biden Honors Veterans at Arlington National Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President of the United States, Joe Biden, recognizes the surviving family of Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson during his address at the 71st annual National Veterans Day Observance in Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery Nov. 11, 2024. Robinson, namesake of The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, died from a service related illness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)