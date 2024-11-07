Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Joe Biden Honors Veterans at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 30 of 30]

    President Joe Biden Honors Veterans at Arlington National Cemetery

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2011

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    President of the United States, Joe Biden, recognizes the surviving family of Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson during his address at the 71st annual National Veterans Day Observance in Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery Nov. 11, 2024. Robinson, namesake of The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, died from a service related illness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2011
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 16:26
    Photo ID: 8747239
    VIRIN: 111124-A-YV330-3540
    Resolution: 5788x3859
    Size: 10.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Joe Biden Honors Veterans at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 30 of 30], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President
    POTUS
    Veterans Day
    Vice President
    Arlington National Cemetery
    VPOTUS

