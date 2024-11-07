Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Joe Biden Honors Veterans at Arlington National Cemetery

    President Joe Biden Honors Veterans at Arlington National Cemetery

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2011

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide operational support during Veterans Day events at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 11, 2024. Events included an Armed Forces Full Honors Cordon and wreath laying ceremony held in honor of Veterans Day, at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and later a Presidential address in the TUS amphitheater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2011
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 16:26
    Photo ID: 8747238
    VIRIN: 111124-A-YV330-3295
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 12.34 MB
    Location: US
    This work, President Joe Biden Honors Veterans at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 30 of 30], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President
    POTUS
    Veterans Day
    Vice President
    Arlington National Cemetery
    VPOTUS

