President Joe Biden Honors Veterans at Arlington National Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide operational support during Veterans Day events at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 11, 2024. Events included an Armed Forces Full Honors Cordon and wreath laying ceremony held in honor of Veterans Day, at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and later a Presidential address in the TUS amphitheater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)