President of the United States, Joe Biden, and Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Cordon and wreath laying ceremony held in honor of Veterans Day, at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery Nov. 11, 2024. The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp, Commanding General of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
This work, President Joe Biden Honors Veterans at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 30 of 30], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.